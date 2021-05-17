The DeWitt Guam warehouse structure fire along Guerrero Street in Harmon Industrial Park has been fully extinguished, and the Guam Fire Department has begun investigating the source of the fire, which managed to stay alight for a little more than two days.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. It had been largely contained during the past few days but the warehouse was packed with various items, including paper and furniture, that made full extinguishment difficult. GFD reported the fire fully extinguished around 6 a.m. Friday.

Some parts of the warehouse had fallen apart due to the blaze and firefighters had to use an excavator to move debris as they worked to douse the flames completely.

The warehouse also was home to 1,600 boxes containing documents belonging to the Port Authority of Guam.

Extensive damage

DeWitt issued a letter to customers Friday stating that the fire and water damage to the records management section of the warehouse were extensive, and nothing seemed salvageable.

PAG General Manager Rory Respicio said many of the Port's stored documents have been digitized and scanned. He said the Port will reserve comment until it receives more information about the status of the documents in storage.

According to Respicio, the prior Port administration entered into a contract with DeWitt in 2012 to store older records off-site. Some of those stored documents included:

Procurement documents from 2011 and previous years.

Planning records from 2014 and previous years.

Vessel/tariff documents from 2018 and previous years.

Payroll records from 2019 and previous years.

Board of directors documents from 2011 and previous years.

No employee files from the human resources department were stored at the warehouse. All employee jackets are stored at the Port, Respicio added.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin had placed a call to other directors to determine if their agencies were affected, but only the Port had confirmed that it used the warehouse as of Friday.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Homeland Security, Department of Public Works and Guam Police Department assisted GFD as they fought the fire.