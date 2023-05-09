GFD: Legal fireworks should be done right

The Guam Fire Department is hesitant to support a bill that would legalize the retail sale and use of some fireworks, but they are willing to help ensure it's done right with the thought “it's already going to happen.”

On Monday, the Guam Legislature held a roundtable hearing on Bill 9-37, which would legalize the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks, a measure freshman Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas is the primary sponsor of and used as a platform for his campaign.

A public hearing was heard for the bill in March, making the roundtable the second outing where stakeholders, primarily GFD, were given the chance to speak on the measure.

Acting Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas, along with personnel from the department, sat before the lawmakers primarily to explain GFD is “very hesitant to support this effort,” in particular, because of potential safety issues. But San Nicolas clarified the department does not want to impede the process.

“I already see this as it's going to happen. I already see it. So now that it's going to happen, let's just do it right,” San Nicolas said.

With this in mind, San Nicolas suggested having the sale of legal fireworks done in increments, particularly during times of the year such as New Year's Eve, the Fourth of July and Liberation Day.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Tedtaotao explained during the first year of the law's implementation, GFD will have the opportunity to track injuries. Tedtaotao expected injuries would be at their highest during the first year.

“So, we're proposing that seasonal sales to start off, maybe, the first year and (we will) just track the number of injuries and the severity of the injuries. We want to be able to track that. (We will then) go onto the next year, and my guess is that it'll come down,” Tedtaotao said. “People will start hearing that there's injuries that have happened, and they're going to be even more careful.”

GFD officials also suggested amendments to the bill, specifying that only a handful of wholesalers would be able to sell fireworks to retailers. The fire department suggested educational materials about using fireworks safely be distributed and the creation of a system to ensure compliance, possibly by using fees.

Risk of fires

Another government entity present at the roundtable was the Forestry and Soil Research Division from the Department of Agriculture. Chief of the division, Christine Fejeran, explained how legalizing fireworks can contribute to an already growing problem with wildfires.

“When we look at this bill, it's putting more devices in the hands of the community. And I'm not saying that everyone out there is an arsonist, but there are mistakes. And a good number of our wildfires on Guam are caused by the accidental escape of backyard fires (and) the joy of playing with fireworks very much can be a lead right into a number of intentional or accidental escaped fires,” Fejeran said, adding that about 8,000 acres of land are burned on an annual basis.

The owner of ShowPro Pyrotechnics, Jeff Sanchez, opposed Bill 9 and cited extreme cases, especially if the fireworks are not handled safely.

“We have to know and respect what we're dealing with when we talk about gunpowder because that's … the essence of this whole thing,” Sanchez said. “These can be dissected and reused to create other things. In the extreme case, (the) Boston (Marathon) bombings, all came from consumer fireworks.”

As far as injuries, San Nicolas stated the island already averages about 10 injuries per year from the use of fireworks, but many go unreported because of its illegal status.

“I can tell you just this past few years I know of one particular individual … whose hand was blown off,” San Nicolas said, clarifying the person lost a finger and stating again that if Bill 9 is passed into law, it needs to be done right.

“We need to make sure we consider all these aspects.”