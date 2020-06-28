The Guam Fire Department is looking to update its fee schedules for emergency transport services, among other areas.

"The fees that we collect for EMS transports is very nominal. We have a bylaw fee schedules of $95 for a non-urgent response and $195 for an emergency call," said GFD Chief Daniel Stone during a budget hearing last week. "You can imagine that either of the fees collected makes it very challenging to even put fuel in the vehicles, let alone pay the salaries of our medics, as well as equipment and medication."

Stone said GFD analysis indicates the department could recover about $500 from Medicaid as a minimum allowable recovery. For private insurance, Stone said GFD could not charge the same as Medicaid based on law.

"We would have to charge a little bit more," he said.

Another area GFD would like to draw attention to is its Fire Prevention Bureau. The fee schedule is very dated, he added.

"Just to give you an idea, a mom and pop store who's looking for an occupancy permit to open their business pays a $35 fee. And then you have a large multistory complex shopping mall or hotel, who pay the same fee," Stone said. "We would absolutely like to readdress that and look to see if we can't increase those fees just to be able to recover the costs associated with conducting inspections and providing emergency care to our community."

These are the two major areas the fire department would like to address, but it would also like to revisit its fees for medical standby and burn permits. The GFD fee schedule is about 14 years old now, Stone added.

GFD also addressed overtime during the budget hearing. Stone said most of the overtime is already scheduled when budgeting for salaries, but the department does see unplanned overtime, requiring firefighters to come in during days off.

"The 45 (firefighters) we did bring on in 2019 were able to significantly assist us in that regard, but as our senior firefighters and our senior leadership start to retire, we start losing ground in that area," Stone said.