GFD: New 911 system fully operational

The Guam Fire Department's Next Generation 911 system was declared fully operational Thursday morning, GFD announced in a press release. In the day and a half since going live, the system has received a little more than 1,000 calls, officials added.

During the unveiling of the system at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, acting Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas explained it "has the greatest and latest in technology and equipment with capabilities and potential," before listing the features that allowed for more "seamless communication."

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the system began a "cutover process" with telecommunication providers that was completed by the next morning, GFD said in the release. After that, "multiple test calls were conducted throughout the island, from fixed landlines to mobile cellular devices."

GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido added that Tyto Athene LLC, the vendor of Next Generation 911, said this process of moving from E-911 was one of the "smoothest transitions."

The system was declared fully operational by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Garrido confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that as of 1 p.m. Friday, 1,075 calls had been taken since the Next Generation 911 system launched.

The transition to the Next Generation 911 system was over a decade in the making, as it was first outlined in GFD's strategic plan in 2012. The prior system had processed more than 50,000 calls per year, according to the release.

The Post was able to view the dispatch center at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and saw the workstations included five screens that display information including a map with the precise location of the call, the types of responding vehicles, and the length of time it will take for their arrival.

San Nicolas outlined system features including automatic caller identification, location, address recall, call history, real-time tracking of cellphone callers and response units on a digital map, and transference of important case information through a computer-aided dispatch platform that connects directly from the workstation to responding units.