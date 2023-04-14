Firefighters were able to get a structure fire in Dededo under control less than 20 minutes after arriving on the scene, the Guam Fire Department reported.

About 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, units from GFD's Dededo and Yigo fire stations responded to a reported structure fire along Santa Barbara Avenue in Dededo, acting GFD spokesperson Capt. Kevin Reilly said.

Reilly said a wood-and-metal extension to a concrete house was “fully engulfed” and there was smoke damage to the rest of the home before the blaze was extinguished.

“The fire was under control within 20 minutes upon arriving and no injuries (were) reported to the residents and responders,” he added. Reilly was not sure how many residents lived in the structure.

In addition, Reilly told The Guam Daily Post, a “dog tied in the back around the fire area” was also rescued.