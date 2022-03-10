The Guam Fire Department's management objects to a recent Civil Service Commission decision on the post-audit investigation involving three firefighters.

Commission staff reported in February that GFD violated personnel rules on compensation for voluntary demotion when the three employees were made to resign from other government positions to get hired at a starter pay rate when they entered GFD about a decade ago.

Commissioners voted to provisionally void the personnel actions of the employees. GFD was given 10 days to respond.

Assistant Attorney General Mathew Wolff, counsel for GFD, cited lack of jurisdiction, denial of due process, untimeliness, omissions and insufficiencies in the investigation report, and open government law violations among reasons that the post audit should be dismissed.

He also stated the commission vote was unclear as to which personnel action was being held null and void.

During the commission hearing in February, Wolff attempted to get commissioners to discuss a previously filed dismissal motion and raised Open Government Law issues but was unsuccessful.

At the onset of the meeting, CSC Chairman Juan Calvo instructed the parties that the hearing would be for staff to present their findings, and would be strictly only on their presentation. Wolff was asked to leave as he attempted to speak during the hearing.

In his objection, Wolff argued that the CSC holds no jurisdiction over this case and that jurisdiction matters needed to be first addressed by the commission. Moreover, by allowing the refiling of a dismissed post-audit request, the commission had "opened the floodgates" to an unlimited number of refiling by management and nonparties.

The post audit was based on a re-filing of the request in late September 2021. The initial filing had run through the statutory 180-deadline with the CSC not able to complete the post audit process beforehand.

The CSC submitted a memorandum stating that the deadline would expire in early August 2021, and the agency could not meet the deadline and comply with requirements of the Open Government Law at the same time. However, the memo also stated that nothing prevented the three employees from filing their complaint again.

"Nothing in statute limits the filing of a post audit complaint to the employee only ... Management won the first post audit (180-day violation) and if the employee wins this re-filed post audit, per the report and letter, nothing stops management from re-filing the post audit to get its turn at a second bite at the apple, until infinity," Wolff stated.

The 10-year gap between the resignation and hiring of the employees and their post audit petition also went unexplained in the investigation report, he added. Precedent from the Supreme Court of Guam asserts that timeliness matters, according to Wolff.

Null and void for violating Open Government Law

The assistant attorney general also revived the open government issues he attempted to bring up during the post audit hearing.

After the investigation report was verbally communicated by staff to commissioners, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller whispered into the ear of CSC Chairman Juan Calvo, before the commission took an immediate five-minute break, Wolff wrote.

"Management's counsel asked the CSC to state on record what was discussed behind closed doors and what was whispered in the chairman's ear right before recess and explained that failure to so divulge violates the (Open Government Law) and will result in a nullification of the entire hearing. However, management's counsel was scolded for speaking and the request was refused," his objection stated.

Because discussion was conducted in secret - through whispering and during recess - without notice of an executive session and related requirements, the post audit hearing held in February is in violation of the Open Government Law "and consequently void," Wolff stated, adding that there is no attorney-client exception or general privilege that applies to this scenario.