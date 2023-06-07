The Guam Fire Department received more than 70 complaints of unauthorized burning over the weekend.

On Tuesday, after GFD issued a reminder to the public to refrain from burning debris, The Guam Daily Post inquired about complaints of unauthorized burning since the passage of Typhoon Mawar.

GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said he did not have a number since the typhoon, but confirmed the department received more than 70 complaints Saturday and Sunday alone. He added the burning being reported included green waste and trash.

Reminder

In light of the surge in complaints, Garrido said GFD reminds the community not to burn debris.

"Low water supply throughout the island will challenge response to extinguishing fires," Garrido stated in a message to local media.

"We have members within the community who have medical conditions in which the elements could have its effects. Please be respectful to each other."

GFD also asked the community to follow Joint Information Center releases to find locations to dispose of debris, and also to call the fire department to report unauthorized burning.

Disposal sites

According to the JIC, debris disposal sites are located at the Dededo Transfer Station, Ypao Point in Tamuning, and the former carnival grounds in Tiyan.

The sites are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and will take the following items:

• Household trash.

• Household hazardous waste.

• White goods/appliances.

• Metals.

• Electronic waste.

• Green waste.

• Wood waste/construction waste.