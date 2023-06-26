Money for new firefighters is instead being used to pay overtime expenditures, an assistant fire chief told lawmakers.

The Guam Fire Department appeared before the 37th Guam Legislature on Thursday for an oversight hearing held by Sen. William Parkinson, the second appearance the department made at the Guam Congress Building last week.

The first was a budget hearing held June 19 and the shortage of firefighters became a topic of discussion for Parkinson and Sen. Christopher Duenas. GFD leadership said there is a shortage of 100 firefighters, primarily because of funding issues.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Uncangco, who gave the explanation on June 19, said Thursday that the source of the funding problem is the result of using money set aside for vacancies to pay overtime expenditures, notably for new retirees.

"When one person retires, 120 hours of overtime is accrued for that one fiscal year, so basically the funding for that retiree goes into overtime expenditures," Uncangco said Thursday. "The cost of one retiree, you can hire 1-1/2 recruits, but that amount is reduced with the overtime expenditures accrued prior to hiring any recruit."

Duenas said it's going to be "absolutely imperative" to ensure there is funding, especially because the previous Legislature enacted a law to continually recruit 20 firefighters every fiscal year.

During the hearing, GFD also said about 40% of GFD employees are expected to retire within the next 10 years.

"Let's try to get some more firefighters recruited because, as far as I'm concerned, this impending retirement of nearly 40% of our force is a slow-moving disaster that we need to get in front of and I'd rather do it sooner rather than later," Parkinson said. "Right now we have a breadth of expertise and experience at the fire department and it would be a waste if you all retired without passing that down to a fully stocked new generation of firefighters."