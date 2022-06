A fire was reported at the Chang Chin Recycling Center in Harmon early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a warehouse fire at the business at 1:14 a.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

The fire was contained to a metal 20-foot by 30-foot second floor storage area. It was put out by 1:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the building at the time.