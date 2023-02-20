Firefighters with the Guam Fire Department responded swiftly Sunday to a blaze in Tamuning. While it was initially reported as a grass fire, GFD quickly learned the source of the fire was a nearby building.

"At 9:06 a.m., GFD units responded to Tun Juan Rivera (Street), Tamuning, for a reported grass fire. Smoke (was) sighted. Upon arrival, units found an approximate 30-by-60-foot unoccupied metal storage unit. Fire was under control within 30 minutes,” GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said.

The Guam Daily Post was on the scene, which is close to a number of residences and businesses, while the fire was active and recorded video of firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters were observed assessing the structure fire.

Shortly after arrival, a firefighter located a hole in the fence that fronted the blaze and entered to get a closer look at the structure fire.

After a brief time behind the fence, the firefighter emerged and canvassed the area. He was heard asking a witness if anyone lived in the structure. An unidentified woman responded that she had seen a man leave the area of the structure.

However, GFD could not confirm if the blaze was intentionally set, as an investigation is underway. Garrido noted the fire’s cause was "unknown."

Once the blaze was extinguished, GFD conducted an overhaul and closed the road until units secured the area.

GFD Lt. Darren Torres commended the firefighters who worked quickly to get the fire under control and recognized members of the community for their help, as well.

“Though it was challenging to get to the structure due to debris and also a fence line, the residents within the surrounding areas were very patient with the road being closed. They also kept their distance to allow for the personnel to work. We would like to thank them for their continued patience in allowing the Guam Fire Department to work accordingly,“ Torres said.