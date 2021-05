The Guam Fire Department is on scene at a warehouse structure fire on Guerrero Street in Harmon Industrial Park. While the fire is contained, firefighters are now moving into extinguishing the blaze.

Acting GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said the department is putting out a call to the community in the Harmon Industrial Park area, to include surrounding businesses and residents to reduce water usage for the remainder of the day to augment the need that responders have at this time.