GFD reminds swimmers, hikers to be mindful of safety

The Guam Fire Department responded to emergency calls for distressed swimmers and a lost hiker over the weekend. Luckily, there were no serious injuries reported.

“The Guam Fire Department would like to remind the public to observe weather conditions and acknowledge their capabilities and limitations prior to engaging in outdoor activities,” Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said. “Pack the essentials including a first-aid kit and charged smartphone if possible, and use the buddy system at all times.”

GFD noted three emergency calls it responded to over the weekend.

The first was on Saturday around 11 a.m. when units responded to a report of a woman in her 20s who was in distress while swimming at Gun Beach in Tumon. The woman was able to make it safely back to shore on her own, Reilly said.

Emergency responders also responded to a call for help when three SCUBA divers, who surfaced outside the Agat cemetery area, were having difficulty returning to shore. All of them were eventually able to make it to shore on their own.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., units responded to the Cetti Bay area for a reported lost hiker. A woman in her 30s was separated from her partner and could not find her way back. First responders were able to communicate with the lost hiker. Units located her at 5:30 p.m. and escorted her back to the trailhead.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service Guam Office noted surf was expected to reach hazardous levels through Sunday.

Safety officials warned residents that even the most experienced of swimmers can be overcome by rough waters.