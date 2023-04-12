Two lost hikers were successfully rescued by the Guam Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:25 p.m., units from the Yigo and Dededo fire stations responded to the Pågat Cave area after being notified of two lost hikers, according to acting GFD spokesperson Capt. Kevin Reilly.

"Using GPS coordinates, the adult female hikers were able to be located and escorted to the trailhead by rescue personnel," he added. "Both were checked, but did not require medical attention."

Although GFD completed the rescue, Reilly said the women made preparations prior to hiking that assisted with the efforts.

"Because the two women stayed put after calling 911, were equipped with communications (charged cell phone with GPS), water and snacks, as well as signaling devices (whistles), personnel were able to locate them quickly and safely," Reilly stated.

Reilly later told The Guam Daily Post it took about an hour for rescue personnel to make contact with the two women.