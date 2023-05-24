GFD responding to 'several emergencies'

The Guam Fire Department has begun responding to "several emergencies" as Typhoon Mawar continues its passage.

At 1:20 p.m. Wednesday GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly alerted local media that the department has been responding to several emergencies as the island was in peak conditions of experiencing typhoon-force winds.

"The Guam Fire Department is currently responding to several emergencies and will continue to respond until the weather or road conditions deteriorate beyond reasonable safety," Reilly said, before adding GFD has received calls for "unconscious/unresponsive patients, expectant mothers (and) diabetic emergencies."

While GFD units were responding, The Guam Daily Post learned from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense spokesperson Jenna Blas that the agency had received GFD reports of a boulder blocking a roadway in Tamuning.

"GFD did receive a report of the northbound lane on Route 1, in front of Fresenius Kidney Care, that a boulder has a boulder obstructing the roadway," Blas said.

Reilly also urged the community to remain cautious during the typhoon.

"GFD is urging residents to use caution, stay calm and do not take unnecessary risks," said Reilly, before reminding residents that 911 is for emergencies only.

"For storm-related information, residents should call the JIC numbers," he added. "For fire safety inquiries or medical assistance questions, call the nearest fire stations."

Who to call

Joint Information Center - 671-478-0208/10

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense 24/7 Watch desk - 671-475-9600

Guam Fire Department Command Post - 671-642-3454

Tamuning Fire Station - 671-646-8801/2

Sinajana Fire Station - 671-472-6342

Barrigada Fire Station - 671-734-2264

Dededo Fire Station - 671-632-5197

Hågat Fire Station - 671-565-2700

Inalåhan Fire Station - 671-828-8177

Piti Fire Station - 671-472-8139

Humåtak Fire Station - 671-828-8572

Yona Fire Station - 671-789-2231

Yigo Fire Station - 671-653-3473

Talo'fo'fo' Fire Station - 671-789-3473

Astumbo Fire Station - 671-633-6626