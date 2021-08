Guam Fire Department medics were administering CPR while en route to Guam Regional Medical City on a woman involved in a car crash with serious injuries.

A man was reported as unconscious/unresponsive by medics who responded to the crash site on Route 15 by SmithBridge in Yigo. The 911 call was received at about 7:41 p.m., according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokeswoman.

Units arrived on scene at 7:49 p.m., she said.

One minor was reported in stable condition and transported to GMH.