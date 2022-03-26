Firefighters with the Guam Fire Department were able to contain a deep-seated fire reported early Friday morning in Tamuning.

It was initially called in around 2:36 a.m. as a grass fire at the site of the old Guam Memorial Hospital.

Fire units reclassified it to a deep-seated fire once they arrived.

GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said a backhoe from the Department of Public Works was requested to help officials extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities believe it was set intentionally.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from the mounds of green waste on the property.

Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves said the mayor's office uses the property as a staging area to place white goods and other items his staffers find illegally dumped throughout the village.

Toves was at the scene with officials from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Guam EPA officials were taking photos and making assessments.

Toves said the goal is to find a contractor to help clear the area.