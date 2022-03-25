Firefighters with the Guam Fire Department were able to contain a deep-seated fire reported in Tamuning early Friday morning.

It was initially called in as a grass fire at the site of the old Guam Memorial Hospital around 2:36 a.m.

Units reclassified it to a deep-seated fire once they arrived on scene.

GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said a backhoe from the Department of Public Works was requested to help officials extinguish it.

The cause is unknown but authorities believe it was intentionally set.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from the mounds of green waste on the property.

Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves said they use the property as a staging area to place white goods and other items his staff find illegally dumped throughout the village.

Toves was at the scene with officials from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Guam EPA officials were taking photos and making assessments.

Toves said the goal is to find a contractor to help clear out the area, and to possibly discontinue using it as a staging area.