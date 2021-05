The Guam Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a possible structure fire at the Guam Power Authority main power plant.

The call was received at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday. GFD units arrived at Piti at 3:44 p.m., according to acting GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Initial assessment from units on scene, confirmed the fire to the boiler, she stated.

No information has been released by GPA as of 4 p.m.