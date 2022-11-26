GFD responds to injury on crane

The Guam Fire Department responded Friday morning to an injured person who was on top of a crane at the local port.

According to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido, personnel from Piti and Hågat, along with additional rescue units, responded to the Port Authority of Guam at 11:53 a.m. Friday for a report of an injured person.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A private company working within the Port provided assistance for GFD units to gain access to the patient, who was located at the top of a gantry crane, Garrido added.

According to GFD, further information on the injury will be released by the Port Police Division upon notification of the man's family.