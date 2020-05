An elderly lady was rushed to the Guam Memorial Hospital this morning after she was pulled out of the waters in Tumon.

At 11:03 a.m. units from the Guam Fire Department responded to Fujita Beach, Tumon for a possible drowning, said spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Engine Unit #4, from Dededo, was first to arrive and made entry into the water, retrieving the elderly woman, Reilly stated. She was pulseless and breathless. CPR was conducted at scene and en route to GMH.