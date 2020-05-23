GFD responds to possible drowning

An elderly woman was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital Friday morning after she was pulled out of the water in Tumon Bay.

At 11:03 a.m., units from the Guam Fire Department responded to Fujita Beach for a possible drowning, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Engine Unit No. 4 from Dededo was the first to arrive and retrieved the woman from the water, Reilly stated. She was pulseless and breathless, according to Reilly.

CPR was conducted at the scene and en route to GMH, Reilly said.

No other information was available as of press time.