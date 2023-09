The Guam Fire Department responded to a reported drowning at Ypao Beach at 4:27 p.m. today.

Lifeguards with the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Pacific Islands Club were performing CPR on a 69-year-old man when GFD personnel arrived, according to the fire department.

The man was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority with CPR being conducted along the way.

This story is developing.