Guam Fire Department units responded to a 911 call reporting a possible structure fire on Swamp Road, Dededo at 8:13 p.m.

Units arrived on scene at 8:24 p.m., according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Firefighters' initial assessment on the units noted they were wood and tin structures and were fully engulfed. However, they looked to be unoccupied.

No injuries were reported, Chargualaf said.