Guam Fire Department units extinguished a fire at an unoccupied, wood-and-tin structure on West Espiritu Street in Tamuning at noon today.
No injuries were reported.
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
In a perfect world, every baby will arrive in a family that's been eagerly waiting to shower them with care and love and will put the baby's i… Read more
Do Micronesian migrants belong here on Guam? Should they be allowed to make their home here? We know that the Compact provision allows them to… Read more
Editor's note: This opinion by Robert Klitzkie was shared with The Guam Daily Post after it was submitted as legislative testimony on the issu… Read more
Stay informed with The Guam Daily Post COVID-19 Newsletter delivered to your inbox with all the news you need to know.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.