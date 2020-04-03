There were no injuries reported in separate fires at two structures on Friday.

Guam Fire Department firefighters were able to get both fires under control. It's unclear, as of Friday mid-afternoon, what condition the two structures are in. Both are made of wood and tin.

One structure is in Astumbo by Chalan Hilitai and the other is on Chalan Amantes in Dededo, according to Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

Reilly said the occupants from both locations were pulled to safety. There were no injuries to them or the fire fighters.