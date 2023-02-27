GFD searches for missing hiker

A search continued Sunday for a man who reportedly went missing on the day prior on the Sella Bay trail, which sometimes is known by hikers as the Cetti Bay overlook area.

"The hiker is a 49-year-old male who made last contact with a family member at 4 p.m. (Saturday), stating that he was making his way out. He, however, did not return to the trailhead. (Guam Fire Department) rescue units, along with the GFD drone unit, was activated and conducted searches within the area throughout the night,” GFD stated in a press release issued Sunday morning.

The hiker was reported missing at 6 p.m. Saturday.

GFD said the search continued the next morning with the assistance of the Guam Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and two helicopter units, the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, known as HSC-25, and the Guam Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

By Sunday afternoon, GFD had enlisted the help of search dogs to help canvass the area for the missing hiker.

"As of 3 p.m., Burkhart K9 search and rescue dog is currently conducting a search of the area. (U.S. Coast Guard) helicopter support is en route to conduct search,” GFD stated in an update issued late Sunday.

The Sella Bay trail near Sånta Rita-Sumai is generally considered a moderately challenging route, a popular destination for hiking and walking. The Cetti Bay overlook area has had a number of hikers lose their way as the terrain consists of ravines and steep inclines and can become slippery after rain, especially when overgrown with vegetation or muddied by heavy downpours.

In February 2022, a woman, 35, fell 30 feet while hiking the Cetti Bay trails with a group of hikers. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital as a result.

In 2020, GFD rescue units recovered a 74-year-old woman, an experienced hiker, who fell 10 to 15 feet in the Cetti Bay area.

GFD has noted previously that the trail can be difficult even for experienced hikers due to weather conditions.