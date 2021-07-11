GFD searches for missing hiker

Search and Rescue units with the Guam Fire Department were out early this morning searching for a hiker.

GFD received two 911 calls last night. The first call, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf, was received at 7:55 p.m. reporting seven missing hikers in the Cetti Bay and Mt. LamLam areas at the border of Agat and Umatac.

Units arrived on the scene at 8:18 p.m. They found a group of nine hikers at 11:03 p.m.

Then at 1:10 a.m. this morning, 911 received a second call from one of the nine hikers stating that they had mistakenly left one of their group members at the trails.

Units arrived at 1:40 a.m.to resume search, which is ongoing as of 7:30 a.m.