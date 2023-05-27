GFD searching for swimmers; special beach advisory issued

The Guam Fire Department is currently searching for two swimmers who were swept out by strong waves at different points during the passage of Typhoon Mawar.

On Friday afternoon, GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly announced units were searching for two missing people at two separate locations following reports that they went missing while in the water. Another person was reported to be lifeless and without a pulse while being transported to an area hospital.

The first ongoing rescue, which began at 10 a.m. Thursday, stems from reports that an 18-year-old and another adult male went swimming toward Alupang Island around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They reportedly were swept out to sea by large waves north of the island by Rick's Reef, Reilly stated in a message to local media.

"According to the man, he tried, but was unable to pull the other swimmer from the rough waters approximately 30 yards from the island," Reilly said. "With the weather deteriorating rapidly, the man decided to remain on the island through the duration of Typhoon Mawar."

The 18-year-old wasn't able to return to shore until Thursday to report the incident, and units were dispatched to conduct shoreline and reef line searches Thursday.

At first light Friday, the search continued, Reilly added.

6 swimmers

A second search also started at 5:20 p.m. Thursday when units responded to the Hågat Marina channel for six distressed swimmers, all males ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old.

Reilly said the teens were swept out of the marina by strong currents, and three were able to make it back to shore.

"The fourth was (brought) back to shore by rescue personnel. However, the fifth male was retrieved outside the reef line, pulseless and breathless," according to Reilly, who said CPR was conducted on the victim at the scene and during transport to the hospital.

"The sixth distressed swimmer in the group is still unaccounted for," Reilly added, stating the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, or HSC-25, helicopters joined the search for the missing teen, which continued Friday.

Advisories

Both GFD and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency urged the community to stay away from all of the island's 43 beaches, for several reasons.

"The Guam Fire Department urges the community to please postpone all water-related activities until the weather and seas are more favorable," Reilly stated.

Guam EPA issued a special beach advisory because of the large amount of rain received from Typhoon Mawar.

"Stormwater runoff, pooled water, or areas of flooding may contain high concentrations of unsafe bacteria," the Joint Information Center stated in a press release.

"Recreational activities at unsafe beaches may result in minor illnesses such as sore throat or diarrhea. Activities might also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water," JIC added in the release.