GFD seeking help to find ambulance stolen in Mangilao

A Guam Fire Department ambulance was stolen early Sunday morning in Mangilao. Thieves made off with the vehicle while GFD's Medic 9 was responding to a sick person call. The agency is asking the community for help in locating the ambulance.

Just before 6:30 a.m., GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido reported that the ambulance, based out of the Yona Fire Station, was stolen while it was parked outside a home on Ministry Street in Mangilao.

“Upon completion of patient assessment and during preparation (for) transport of (the) patient to a hospital, it was discovered that the ambulance that was parked outside was stolen,” Garrido said.

Thankfully, the patient was stable and was transported to the hospital by family members, he said, however, the theft of the ambulance hampers GFD’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“There is potential for delays in emergency response. However, as always, GFD is committed to responding as expeditiously as we can. We will be utilizing our triage training, both within the 911 Center and out in the community,” Garrido said.

The ambulance contains medical equipment and supplies which are of high value, such as oxygen, an automated external defibrillator, suction devices and spinal boards.

“Additionally, a personal bag, wallet, cellphone and GFD-issued tablet were in the ambulance,” Garrido said.

The ambulance is a red Chevrolet bearing the license plate 6433.

GFD is asking anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts to contact 911.