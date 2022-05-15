GFD seeks to reverse CSC post-audit decision

The Guam Fire Department, through the Office of the Attorney General, is seeking a court reversal of a Civil Service Commission decision that voided the personnel actions of three firefighters who were forced to resign from government of Guam jobs to get hired for entry-level pay at GFD about a decade ago.

The firefighters requested a post-audit investigation from the commission, and CSC staff concluded that the fire department violated a personnel rule with regard to their hiring.

In addition to reversing the CSC decision, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Wolff has asked the Superior Court of Guam make determinations on an Open Government Law issue and a number of legal and procedural matters.

For example, Wolff asked the court to determine that the CSC enabling act does not authorize the commission "to rehear an already dismissed post-audit."

The CSC decision was based on a refiling. An earlier filing had run through a statutory 180-day deadline with the CSC unable to complete the post-audit process beforehand.

The CSC informed the parties that it could not complete the post-audit investigation for the initial filing, but also stated that stated that nothing prevented the three employees from filing their complaint again. The 180-day deadline has been causing issues for the CSC, and the agency would like to have it extended.

The OAG motioned to dismiss the refiled audit request but failed to get commissioners to consider the matter during the post-audit hearing in February.

Wolff has also asked the court to invalidate the CSC's "promulgated" 15-minute rule for counsels to discuss motions at a post-audit hearing, and to prohibit the CSC from conducting more post-audits "until it promulgates post-audit rules."

The OAG petition also requested a prohibition on "covertly" deliberating during five-minute recesses or whispering among themselves without complying with the Open Government Law.

This was another issue brought up at the CSC, during the post-audit hearing in February. Wolff also represented GFD during that hearing and at some point in that hearing, the CSC administrative law judge whispered into the CSC chairman's ear and the commission went into a five-minute recess.

Wolff asked the CSC to state on the record whatever was discussed via whispering and "behind closed recess doors," but he was scolded, according to the court filing.

This essentially mirrors what Wolff stated in an objection to the CSC post-audit decision, but the court filing states that a similar incident took place in July 2021.

These incidents constituted violations of the Open Government Law, and the February incident meant the post-audit decision was null and void, according to Wolff.

The three firefighters have filed a separate grievance at the CSC, although it involves the same underlying issues as the post-audit request.

On Thursday, the CSC decided to proceed with a hearing on the grievance, despite a request from Wolff to stay the matter until the post-audit issue is decided by the court. In that vein, the CSC also denied the OAG's motion to dismiss the grievance matter.