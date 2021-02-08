GFD still can't use $3.8M repaid to emergency 911 fund in 2019

Two years after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero directed the repayment of $3.8 million into the emergency 911 fund, the Guam Fire Department still can't touch the money to help upgrade the aging 911 call system.

That's because senators did not include language in subsequent budget measures that would appropriate the emergency 911 fund for its designated purpose, the governor said.

Leon Guerrero on Tuesday sent the Legislature proposed legislation seeking to ensure that GFD can finally use the funding.

"I am quite certain that you and your colleagues will agree that the E-911 Fund should be utilized for the purposes set forth in law," the governor wrote in her letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

The Public Utilities Commission on Jan. 17, 2019, determined that $3.8 million was improperly transferred from the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund to the General Fund in fiscal years 2014 to 2017.

The commission instructed the return of the funds to the emergency 911 fund.

Phone customers pay into the E-911 fund through a surcharge on their monthly phone bill. That money is supposed to be set aside and used to maintain and upgrade the emergency 911 system, which has lacked the capability to record calls.

But because of budget shortfalls, the prior administration used some of that money, over a span of years, to pay for other government needs.

In May 2019, four months into her term, Leon Guerrero's administration repaid the amount as directed by the PUC.

"Unfortunately, subsequent budget acts did not provide requisite appropriation language for the use of the E-911 fund for its designated purpose," the governor wrote.

GFD, an agency that has been relied on heavily during the current public health emergency, "can certainly use the assistance," the governor said.

Under Bill 57-36, the appropriated fund shall not lapse and shall continue to be available until fully spent.