The Guam Fire Department, which was called in to assist with a search for Dr. Hee Soo Ko, who was reported missing on few days ago, has been suspended its search pending any further developments or discoveries.

The Guam Police Department, which is the lead agency of the search, continues their investigation, stated GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

“GFD and other government agencies thoroughly searched the area where he was last seen from the air, land, and sea with negative findings,” Reilly stated in a release.

Ko, 59, was last seen around 11 p.m. June 1 at the Summer Towers in Tamuning.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Ko was reported missing on Wednesday, June 3.

GPD’s criminal investigators viewed surveillance video and spoke with a possible witness who last saw Ko.

GPD, GFD and the Guam National Guard were at the nearby cliff line yesterday.

A GFD rescue boat searched from the waters, while the Guam National Guard’s Aviation Unit searched from the sky.

Authorities said CID detectives and GPD’s Marine Patrol began their search efforts along the coastline area on June 4, but were unable to find any sign of him.