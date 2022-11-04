A white powdery substance found at the post office in Barrigada eventually was determined to be baking soda, the Guam Fire Department announced in a press release.

On Thursday morning, GFD, Guam Police Department and the Guam National Guard 94th Civil Support Team responded to reports of a white powdery substance found on the floor of the Guam Main Facility post office, GFD said in the release.

However, at the time the report was made, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said the substance was found in a package.

With initial reports offering conflicting accounts of where the substance was found, employees were immediately evacuated from the building while GFD's Hazardous Materials Team responded to the report and tested the substance.

The local and military agencies were able to "safely conduct sampling operations and eventually determine the powdery substance was sodium bicarbonate, consistent with baking soda," the fire department said in the release.

Three hours after the evacuation, an all-clear signal was given to employees and all units returned to service.

“This is the perfect scenario of the Guam Fire Department’s relationship with our military partners, in which we work together to ensure the safety of our island community. Thankfully, the substance was not harmful, but a deliberate approach and safety precautions must always be taken to an unknown," Fire Chief Daniel Stone said.