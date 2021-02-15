GFD to continue search and rescue efforts tonight as weather permits

Search and rescue efforts for an overdue spear fisherman will continue as long as weather permits.

Guam Fire Department rescue team members were out on jet skis going late into the evening Monday at Pago Bay in search of the 53-year-old man who was due back at sunset, according to spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

"He went out at about 4:30 and failed to come back in. At about 7 o'clock they made the notification to 911. At that time his family members were called and they also confirmed he wasn't at home," Reilly said.

He said HSC-25 helicopters, Coast Guard Sector Guam boats and GFD boats were searching beyond the shorelines.

Earlier on Monday evening, Coast Guard Operations Specialist 1 Brandon Kuechenberg, said the spear fisherman went out of Pago Bay, which is where search and rescue efforts are focused though the search had expanded beyond that to Talofofo Bay.

"We're sending out a marine assistance broadcast over the radio," Kuechenberg said, noting that it's part of the process during a search and rescue. "We're asking anyone in the area who can assist to help."

At about 10 p.m. Reilly said with the current pushing inward, GFD will focus on a search area in the shallow waters.

"We'll do a shallow water search and (search) along the reef line," he said. "We also have Engine Company No. 9 from the Yona Fire Station and they'll be assisting too on foot, searching the shore."

Reilly said one of the residents they've spoken to knows the missing fisherman.

"According to a gentleman who lives here, (the fisherman) always goes fishing here. He always stays to the right side and he doesn't stay out this late, especially because he doesn't have lights for night time diving."

Reilly said they're going to continue to search "until we find him, until he comes back or as the weather permits."