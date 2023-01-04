GFD: Woman overturns car, has minor injuries

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after her car overturned in Chalan Pago.

On Monday afternoon, the Guam Fire Department responded to an overturned car on the side of Route 4 near Shine Market in Chalan Pago, GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido told The Guam Daily Post.

One occupant was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to Garrido. Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed the occupant was a woman.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition, Savella said the Highway Patrol Division was not on site nor was it activated.

Photos and videos of the overturned car circulated on social media and showed traffic being backed up in both directions as GPD and GFD vehicles occupied lanes going toward Hagåtña from Chalan Pago.