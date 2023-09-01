GFT asks ed board to consider online option to meet mandate

The Guam Federation of Teachers is looking into the options the Guam Department of Education is weighing to make up for the loss of instructional time for some public school students and how those options will impact teacher and support staff contracts.

GFT President Tim Fedenko confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that an extended school day or school year would impact the collective bargaining agreement for teachers and support staff but couldn't disclose to what extent.

"We are looking into this matter."

Just last week, however, when the issue of the 180-instructional days mandate came up during a Guam Education Board meeting, Fedenko offered a solution to avoid the loss of instruction.

"That's why you should have the online facility on the days that they are not there," he said. "Because at one time – and (Superintendent Kenneth Swanson) might not know – there was the minutes that extended it. That's gone now. ... You should know that. Your legal counsel should be telling you that. I'm sure they have and unless you can get that in there to increase the minutes later on, like you alluded to in your report, that would extend those days to make up the 180-day minutes. That's no longer possible unless you get legislative change for that."

According to Fedenko, a mixed module of learning between in-person and online instruction would help satisfy the mandate.

"That's what you need to be looking at," Fedenko said.

Alternating schedule

During that meeting, GEB Vice Chair Maria Gutierrez confirmed that students on the alternating schedule wouldn't receive the 180 instructional days mandated by law.

"We will have a work session with the calendar committee and GFT on how do we address that. Because those schools that are alternating, they are not providing the 180 days, and we are going to get another lawsuit," Gutierrez said during the meeting.

The alternating school schedule follows either an internal alternating schedule or an alternate schedule with a host school.

That means that two student populations and their teachers will alternate their presence on a school campus on a three-days-on, two-days-off schedule, as was done during the return of students to in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Swanson, the alternating schedules aren't intended to extend beyond a month, as he expects all students to be back on campus full time by the end of September.