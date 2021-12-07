GFT to seek time and a half if school year gets extended

The possibility of extending the school year in order to make up for reduced instructional hours is an option the Guam Education Board has discussed. To do so, however, they will need to get the Guam Federation of Teachers to support the effort.

"They haven't come to the table yet in negotiations, but the board is still discussing it randomly amongst themselves," said Tim Fedenko, president of the teachers union. "Personally, I don't think it's necessary. As far as the high school, they haven't lost enough Carnegie units (instructional time) to not graduate. I think in the elementary, they can make it up as the years progress. I don't think making up the 26 days is necessary. It's happened – 1992, when all the typhoons came by, I think we lost 20 days that year. Those students are functioning fine in society."

Public school students are looking at roughly 26 missed school days in the first semester of the year. School closures and subsequent cohort schedules have put the Guam Department of Education behind in meeting the 180 days of instruction mandated by law.

Last school year the mandate was waived, but this school year board officials said a waiver is not guaranteed. Education board member Maria Gutierrez has raised concerns over the potential legal ramifications of a failure to meet the requirement.

With students now back in school for five days of instruction each week, it appears the board is turning their sights on how to make up for the lost instructional hours. But extending the school year is a multifaceted process, Fedenko said, involving compensation and funding for expenses related to operating a school campus.

"You got 180 days – that's the agreement for this amount of money and salary – and now you want to extend it 26 days," Fedenko said. "There's negotiations. We are going to ask for time and a half, at the very least. We'd have to sit down and discuss who is going to be there. Counselors, nurses, not just teachers – there's a lot of other people involved. You have to figure in not just teacher salary, but you also figure in electrical, water and school meals roughly for another month, because the classrooms are closed during the summer."

He said time and a half "would definitely ease the pain of extending the school year and interfering with vacation time."

"According to what I counted, 26 days of makeup, it wouldn't be too much time," he said.

While Fedenko noted GDOE's current $45 million budget shortfall, department officials have said they may be able to leverage American Rescue Plan funds to pay teachers.

'I would like to see data'

An extended school year is one option in addressing learning loss and recovery as school officials estimated that student failure rates have doubled in certain subject areas, with about 35% of students failing at least one class.

But to get GFT on board, Fedenko would like to see evidence to support an extended school year.

"I would like to see data. ... It's just hearsay how much students lost. The tests last year, we lost all those too and those weren't made up," Fedenko said in reference to limited summative assessments.

He said at this time talk of an extended school year is just that, but if it's going to happen it must be acted upon quickly as summer break draws closer.

"People are making arrangements to travel, and that will really upset people who have to change their tickets," Fedenko said.

An act to extend the school year must be compulsory, however a fraction of students are on track with the mandate. GDOE has roughly 2,000 online students who have had five days of weekly instruction since the beginning of the school year.

Fedenko said a board resolution to extend the school year would have to exempt online students and teachers.