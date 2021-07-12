GHC: Only 3 households approved for $714K mortgage relief program

In an eight-month period, only three Guam households out of 136 applicants benefited from the $714,000 federally funded program meant to help pandemic-impacted families pay off their mortgages, the Guam Housing Corp. confirmed.

GHC not only extended the application period through June 4, but also obtained a change in the income eligibility requirement to enable more homeowners to qualify. But the number of approved applications remained low.

GHC President Edith Pangelinan said the combined mortgage relief provided to the three approved applicants amounted to $7,868 as of the close of the extended application period.

That's a little more than 1% of the total amount that the federal government granted to Guam.

"The responsible mortgage holders, when the pandemic started, they went ahead and immediately worked with their bank right away for a loan deferment. Because they already have an existing loan deferment agreement with a bank, they didn't qualify for the GHC mortgage relief program when it became available. We believe that's one of the major reasons," Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post about the low number of approved applications.

GHC opened the application period Oct. 8.

The program provides up to three months of mortgage assistance to Guam homeowners, compared to a number of states providing only one month of aid.

Pangelinan said the agency would have wanted as many families as possible to benefit from the program.

Around May, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development authorized a change in income eligibility requirements for Guam, excluding real property assets from the calculation of household income.

Many were ineligible because of the initial required income threshold, Pangelinan said.

But with the adjustment to the eligibility requirement, only two additional homeowners were preapproved by GHC for mortgage relief and went through Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority review as well.

Ray Topasna, GHURA executive director, said on Friday that GHURA determined the two applicants to be "ineligible based on federal regulations."

$639,000 left

The federal government authorized administrative costs to be part of the total grant, so the amount of funding left for the GHC mortgage relief program is now about $639,000, Pangelinan said.

There are about 26 other applications still under review since the June 4 closing of the application period, Pangelinan said. There's no telling when the review process will be completed, she said, or the probability of approval for any of them.

As to what will happen to the substantial leftover funding, Pangelinan said that would be a question for GHURA.

GHURA technically covers the funding component of the mortgage relief program, while GHC is the contractor awarded the grant.

GHURA said the funding will not be returned to the federal government and would instead stay on Guam to benefit more families with their housing needs.

"My team would have to look at reprogramming the funds for an eligible activity," Topasna said. "That process is ongoing."

Out of the 136 applications received since October, 62 were deemed ineligible, Pangelinan said, and dozens more applicants never completed their applications because they did not submit additional required documents.

Last year, GHC said about 200 low- to moderate-income families with difficulty paying their mortgages as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic could benefit from the mortgage relief program.

Separate from rental, utility relief

GHC's mortgage relief program for homeowners is separate from the $33.6 million rent and utility relief program the Department of Administration administers.

DOA's Emergency Relief Assistance program application is open until Sept. 30, 2022. It provides rent and utility aid to pandemic-impacted households for up to 15 months.

To date, nearly $2 million of the $33.6 million has benefited families having difficulty paying their house rent and/or power, water and other utility bills.

DOA Deputy Director Bernadine Gines said the department expects an influx of applicants when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ends Sept. 4.

To apply, residents can call DOA at 671-638-4518/4519, go to doa.guam.gov to download the application form or visit DOA at the ITC Building in Tamuning, Gines said.