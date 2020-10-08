The Guam Housing Corp. on Thursday morning opened the application process for the $714,000 federal relief mortgage program, which is expected to benefit about 200 low- to moderate-income families having difficulty paying mortgage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GHC's program provides for up to three months of mortgage assistance, compared to a number of states providing a one-month aid.

The application packet is now available on GHC's website at www.guamhousing.org.

Hard copies can also be picked up right outside GHC's office on the 5th floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Applications can be submitted via email to mortgagerelief@ghc.guam.gov or placed in the drop box located outside of the GHC’s ITC office.

"We know that for many families, keeping up with their monthly mortgage payments has been a tremendous struggle," GHC President Alice Taijeron said in a statement. "The Mortgage Relief Program provides emergency mortgage relief assistance for up to three months of mortgage payments to home owners whose employment was affected by COVID-19."

To be eligible to receive relief assistance, mortgage holders must meet the following criteria:

Owner occupied primary home; Lost their job or experienced a reduction in work hours as a result of COVID-19; and Household income is below the low to moderate income limit.

Income caps for the program:

Family of 1: $36,400

Family of 2: $41,600

Family of 3: $46,800

Family of 4: $52,000

Family of 5: $56,200

Family of 6: $60,350

Family of 7: $64,500

Family of 8: $68,650

GHC applied for and received $714,000 from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's Community Development Block Grant, to administer and implement the Mortgage Relief Program as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

At this time, GHC services are available by appointment only and the office remains closed to face-to-face services. For more information, contact GHC at 647-4143 or visit their website.

Taijeron said "safe, accessible and affordable housing has been and will continue to be a priority for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration."

"During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, helping our low to moderate income families affected by the pandemic keep their homes has come to the forefront," she said.