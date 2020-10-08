The Guam Housing Corp. on Thursday morning opened the application process for the $714,000 federal Mortgage Relief Program, which is expected to benefit about 200 low- to moderate-income families having difficulty paying their mortgage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GHC's program provides for up to three months of mortgage assistance, compared to a number of states providing one-month aid.

The application packet is now available on GHC's website at www.guamhousing.org.

Hard copies can also be picked up outside GHC's office on the 5th floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Applications can be submitted via email to mortgagerelief@ghc.guam.gov or placed in the drop box located outside of the ITC office.

"We know that for many families, keeping up with their monthly mortgage payments has been a tremendous struggle," GHC President Alice Taijeron said in a statement. "The Mortgage Relief Program provides emergency mortgage relief assistance for up to three months of mortgage payments to home owners whose employment was affected by COVID-19."

To be eligible to receive relief assistance, mortgage holders must meet the following criteria:

owner-occupied primary home

lost their job or experienced a reduction in work hours as a result of COVID-19

household income is below the low- to moderate-income limit

The income caps for the program are as follows:

Family of 1: $36,400

Family of 2: $41,600

Family of 3: $46,800

Family of 4: $52,000

Family of 5: $56,200

Family of 6: $60,350

Family of 7: $64,500

Family of 8: $68,650

GHC applied for and received the $714,000 from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's Community Development Block Grant, to administer and implement the Mortgage Relief Program as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

At this time, GHC services are available by appointment only and the office remains closed to face-to-face services. For more information, call GHC at 647-4143 or visit their website.

"Safe, accessible and affordable housing has been and will continue to be a priority for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration," Taijeron said.

"During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, helping our low- to moderate-income families affected by the pandemic keep their homes has come to the forefront."