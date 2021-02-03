GHC: Rent relief program not open yet, 'be patient'

Don't try to call or walk in yet to inquire how one can apply for a portion of the $33.6 million rental assistance because the local program has not opened yet, officials said.

The government of Guam "is still waiting for the U.S. Treasury's guidelines to come down" to open the program, acting Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron said on Tuesday night. The federal government gave the $33.6 million to Guam.

GHC is potentially the local agency to administer the rental assistance program, in partnership with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority and possibly some other agencies, Taijeron said.

"I know everybody's anxious. Be aware that pursuant to the governor's executive order, individuals cannot be evicted or homes cannot be foreclosed on. The president also issued an order on that," Taijeron, the governor's deputy chief of staff, said.

While awaiting Treasury guidelines, GovGuam teams have started developing the checklist of requirements, the application forms, and the flow chart, among other things, she said.

"Be patient. Notices will come out once we get the program up and running," Taijeron said.

At this time, the best thing that potential applicants can do is gather documents that would show how they're impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taijeron said.

If an individual was laid off or furloughed from work because of the pandemic, for example, then they should prepare the official notice from their employer.

If they're on arrears with their house rental and utility payments, then they should keep documents that show they are behind in payments and the amount they owe.

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of back rent and utility assistance.

The $33.6 million rental assistance program is meant to help eligible households who are behind on their rent payments or their utility bill payments.

The U.S. Treasury defines "eligible household" as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80% of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and

• Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The landlord or tenant may be able to apply, but information on how to apply and where to apply, among other details, are not yet available.