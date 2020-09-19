GHC targets month's end to open $714K mortgage relief aid

A $714,000 federal mortgage relief program for about 200 Guam families should have its application window open by the end of September, according to the Guam Housing Corp.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I am hopeful that the start of the application period will be by the end of the month. That's the goal," GHC President Alice Taijeron said.

Legal review is ongoing before the application process starts, she said.

Taijeron told GHC board Chairman Frank Florig and the rest of the board that Guam has among the best COVID mortgage relief programs because it provides for up to three months of assistance, unlike most states that cover only one month.

So a Guam family with a monthly mortgage of $1,000, for example, will be able to receive up to $3,000 in mortgage relief for three months.

If that family's relief application is approved, the payments will be sent directly to the bank holding the mortgage.

"This program will be able to help a little more than 200 mortgage holders during this time of hardship," Taijeron said.

The program is open to low- to moderate-income mortgage holders who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were laid off, were furloughed or lost work hours.

GHC has been receiving phone inquiries about the program since the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's announcement of the grant award two weeks ago, Taijeron said.

There is no wait list right now. It's on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.

Mortgage holders, she said, should wait for announcements about the program application period opening.

In the meantime, prospective applicants should prepare documents that they need for the application, such as an employer letter of furlough, layoff or work hour reduction because of COVID-19 and verification of income or employment, two most current check stubs, current utility bill and latest tax filing documents, among other things.

Applicants must submit complete application packages, Taijeron said, as their place in line won't be held.

GHC applied for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development COVID-19 mortgage relief program grant through GHURA. GHC is the administering agency for the relief program. The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

The program is not limited to GHURA or GHC mortgage holders.

2021 budget approved

The GHC board also approved on Friday a $3.2 million budget for fiscal 2021.

The motion to approve the budget included a caveat that the board revisit the budget in six months, following concerns raised by board member Doreen Crisostomo regarding projected revenues. Crisostomo voted against the budget, while three board members voted for it.

GHC provides mortgage financing for first-time homeowners in the low- to moderate-income range, who may otherwise not obtain financing. It also owns houses and apartment units for rental to low- to moderate-income families.

An autonomous agency, GHC does not receive funding from the general fund, but from fees and interest earned.