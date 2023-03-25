GHRA, Hyatt host HyMarket, a showcase of products, produce

The overhead cost of operating a kitchen is high, especially on Guam, where a vast majority of consumer goods - including food - is imported, but Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association members who attended a luncheon Thursday were given insight into cutting costs by sourcing ingredients and products locally.

GHRA has partnered with the University of Guam Cooperative Extension & Outreach and the Farmers Co-Op since 2006 to gather information in the industry about what products and produce can be found on island and how they compare to what’s available from off island.

At the luncheon, small business vendors lined the perimeter of the Hyatt Regency Guam ballroom, each with products offered to the island's hotels and restaurants.

“In 2006, what we really started off with is fruits and vegetables, and it's grown to include seafood. But now we are seeing so many programs, especially through (the Guam Economic Development Authority), through the (Small Business Development Center), (the Small Business Administration) - they really identify through (Guam Unique Merchandise and Art) and other organizations on entrepreneurship and finding ways to develop products and manufacture goods that can be identified as Guam products. So today, in addition to fruits and vegetables, plants and seafood, we also have honey, coconut products, candies, there’s a full gamut of products available locally on Guam and today we are showcasing all of them,” GHRA President Mary Rhodes told The Guam Daily Post at the event Thursday.

With a mission of informing the GHRA membership of what’s on Guam, locally owned businesses such as The Coconut Tree Company saw the event as a great opportunity for exposure.

“We are really proud and honored to be invited here as guests, especially in celebration of Mes CHamoru, and with GHRA, I think it’s such a great avenue for us to be a part of because what better way to promote not just our culture and products, but to share with the hotel and restaurant association because they’re the gateway with our tourists, they are what makes the magic happen here with tourists," said the company's operations manager, Sash Santos.

He said the company's participation allowed it to introduce its local products, and to support fellow local businesses.

“I really hope it will give people the opportunity to be reminded of their childhood with the coconut and to share that experience. It’s a good eye-opener for a business that don’t know about us to get familiar with us,” he said.

Rhodes also gave credit to the host hotel, which has implemented several initiatives to bolster its use of local produce and sustainable policies over the past several years.

“HyMarket really was a Hyatt project. This year it’s their 30th-year anniversary and they identified monthly events that they are working on with different themes and sustainable culture was their month of March. And it just tied in with what GHRA wanted to do,” Rhodes said.

GHRA partnered with Hyatt to host a GHRA luncheon held earlier that day, she said, because the Hyatt provides a prime example of local sourcing being a viable business practice.

"We have a lot of the same partners because Hyatt is a great example, when you go to their buffet or order ala carte, a lot of the fresh seafood, fresh vegetables, fruits and even honey are available (locally) already, and so they’re a great example of what we’ve been talking about and how it’s been executed here,” she said in partnering with the hotel to showcase what’s available in the community.

Vendors who were present for the luncheon showcased their products in the HyMarket event, which was free and open to the public.