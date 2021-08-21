Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes on Friday said the specifics of the governor's latest mandates on proof of vaccination were different from what the governor's health representatives and advisers discussed with GHRA, so the organization is seeking a reconsideration.

The group is also raising its objections to the government's vaccination mandate on restaurants and other private sector businesses.

Rhodes said GHRA was not informed prior to the governor's Friday announcement that full vaccination at the affected establishments will be mandated.

She wanted to emphasize that GHRA is in support of full vaccination, that's why it's been organizing vaccination clinics.

But GHRA does not require GHRA's member-employers to mandate vaccination. Instead, she said, GHRA gives every member the option of mandating vaccination among its employees.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during a press conference and in an executive order released Friday afternoon, mandated that all patrons and staff of restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues must show proof that they're fully vaccinated in order to enter or use their facilities.

The governor's order does not provide room for flexibility, the GHRA president said.

"From what I understand, they were to give the two options. If businesses, not just restaurants, will not check vaccination, they would be required to operate at 50% but if they are going to operate at 100%, then they would require them to be fully vaccinated and show proof of being fully vaccinated," Rhodes said.

But what GHRA prepared for and was expecting – based on what it received from and discussed with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Physicians Advisory Group – were different from the governor's actual mandates, Rhodes said.

At the Friday press conference, the governor said patrons need to show proof of vaccination effective Monday, Aug. 23.

Later on, the governor's office said its enforcement will start in two weeks, or on Sept. 6.

The governor said staff at these businesses would be given until Sept. 27 to start showing proof of vaccination.

GHRA's recent discussions with Public Health, according to Rhodes, were only about the Physicians Advisory Group's recommendation to the governor of giving restaurants and other businesses the following options:

• Allow them to operate at only 50% capacity if they choose not to check patrons' COVID-19 vaccination.

• Allow them to operate at 100% capacity if they check patrons' proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry. If customers are fully vaccinated, they dine in, and those who are not fully vaccinated can still dine outdoors.

She said GHRA also was under the impression that businesses would be given three weeks – not three days – to prepare and start implementing the proof of vaccination mandate.

During a question-and-answer session with the media, the governor said DPHSS met with Rhodes to discuss the mandates, so she's surprised to hear about concerns from the industry.

"I know for a fact that the (DPHSS) director (Art San Agustin) and Chima (Mbakwem, chief public health officer for DPHSS) met with Mary Rhodes, who is the head of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, and so we are relying on her authority and her responsibility," the governor said.

The bottom line, the governor said, is that Guam has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations when the health care system is fragile to begin with.

The governor said she expects the business community and the general public "to cooperate."

"It’s about the whole community. That's the only agenda here. ... So I mean that or we just close off the businesses, and I don’t want to do that. I don't want to do that," the governor said.

After the press conference, Rhodes said she notified the governor, the DPHSS executive team and PAG that the Friday announcement "was not what we'd discussed, therefore GHRA has to clarify with the media and the public of what was actually discussed with DPHSS based on the recommendations by (the) Physicians Advisory Group."

Rhodes also said restaurants and bars should be given the option to accommodate unvaccinated patrons in outdoor dining and drinking areas, the same way the government allowed for several months.

"We did that before, when our CAR Score was low, so we shouldn't completely put back those restrictions," Rhodes said. "We should allow businesses and the community to be flexible to make those decisions because we've been successful with it in the past."