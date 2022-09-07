For 50 years, the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association has been an active corporate organization representing the tourism industry, businesses and employees of hotels and restaurants islandwide. This Friday, GHRA celebrates its 50th anniversary with a night full of entertainment, food and drinks.

Guests will enjoy digital art, music, food and drinks at the event from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

GHRA will “honor its legacy with Guam’s first digital art exhibition” that will feature music and interactive artwork “trending around the world,” it stated in a release Wednesday. The evening will also feature an array of food and beverage offerings. Tickets to the event are available for $150 per person and $1,500 for corporate sponsors for 10 entries to the event.

The GHRA 50th Anniversary Social Cocktail Reception helps the nonprofit, nongovernment organization operate and continue providing service to more than 300 members that make up the tourism industry stakeholders, businesses and employees.

Corporate sponsors of the celebration include Bank of Guam, Cosmos Distributors, DFS Guam, Docomo Pacific, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Guam Reef Hotel, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, IP&E/IT&E, Japan Guam Travel Association, Matson Navigation Co., Moylan’s Insurance/NetCare, Pacific Daily News, Pacific Islands Club, PHR Ken Micronesia, Quality Distributors, South Pacific Petroleum Corp., TakeCare Asia Pacific, Westin Resort Guam, Triple J Five Star, Tsubaki Tower, and Vantage Advertising.

GHRA's 50th anniversary social is a partnership with the Hyatt Regency Guam featuring items sponsored by Mid Pac Distributors/Island Beverage Distributors, Ambros, Inc., Guam Premium Beverages, Coffee Slut, Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods, and Quality Distributors.

The celebration will include audio and visual support by Ed Borro and Jeff Sanchez, and music provided by DJ Zodiac Nat and DJ Jay Edwards. The evening will also feature interactive selfie rooms and decor designed by GHRA and Louie Montinola.

For more information, call GHRA at 671-649-1447, email info@ghra.org or go online at www.ghra.org.