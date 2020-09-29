GHS: $9M spent on supplies, temporary hospital, personnel

Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series that breaks down federal pandemic relief funds for Guam.

As the center of emergency coordination operations for the island, Guam Homeland Security has received about $17 million in federal COVID-19 funds.

Of that amount, $6.7 million remains and almost all of that money will have to be spent by the end of the fiscal year. There's a small portion – just over a quarter million dollars – that the agency has until the performance period end of Jan. 26, 2022, to spend. All unspent moneys will have to be returned, said GHS spokesperson Jenna Blas.

The money spent, roughly $9.1 million, was for nonmedical supplies, overtime and differential pay for employees, non-congregate shelter operations and included wrap-around services, medical equipment, personnel protective equipment and a temporary hospital, among others.

The temporary hospital, according to Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves, is expected to arrive on Guam about mid- to late-October.

There were four grant categories:

1.) Emergency Operations Center. Account is utilized for the management of the emergency and covers non-medical supplies and services for emergency protective measures, operational coordination and for personnel (overtime and differential pay, etc.)

Allotted: $1,000,000

Expended: $226,283

Balance: $773,716

2.) EOC Department of Public Health and Social Services. Account is utilized to purchase durable medical equipment, expendable medical supplies (i.e. PPE), and services related to managing the public health threat.

Allotted: $300,000

Expended: $297,871

Balance: $2,128

3.) EOC MANDATORY ISOFAC-QFAC. Expenses related to non-congregate shelter operations (quarantine, isolation, vulnerable/high-risk population) operations to include wrap-around services, such as meals, laundry and case management.

Allotted: $13,000,000

Expended: $6,998,427

Balance: $6,001,572

4.) EOC Temporary Hospital. Expenses related to establishing a temporary hospital: Ten emergency medical shelters (Blu-Med tents), 150 medical beds, etc.

Allotted: $2,400,000

Expended: $1,556,917

Balance: $843,082

These first four categories of funds will expire at the end of this year.

:

Hiring 3 employees

GHS also received about a quarter of a million dollars from a second source of funding appropriated by FEMA to supplement the current Emergency Management Performance Grant program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Blas said the performance period for these moneys ends on Jan. 26, 2022, adding that all unspent monies will be returned.

The CARES Act funding breaks down to:

Allocated: $280,405

Expended: $0

Balance: $280,405

GHS/OCD plans to spend the funds on three limited-term employees, who will be working on the following:

Work Plan Project 1: Data collection and analysis. The programmatic activity will support data collection and analysis. Data will be used to update assumptions within current plans inventory and to support future planning efforts. Data sets to be collected are:

• Personal protective equipment inventories, burn rates and forecasting

• Public, private and governmental data of hospital beds and ventilator capacity, and usage for future "waves"

• Medical personnel by type for response and surge

• Supply chain information for durable medical equipment and expendable medical supplies.

• Congregate and non-congregate shelters for alternate care sites, quarantine and isolation

Work Plan Project 2: Plan development. The programmatic activity will support the development of plans. Plans to be developed or updated:

• Guam Pandemic Plan

• Guam Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan – Pandemic Annex

• Pandemic mitigation planning

Work Plan Project 3: Recovery planning. The programmatic activity will support the development of a recovery plan. Recovery plan will focus on the following recovery support functions:

• Community planning and capacity building

• Economic

• Health and social services