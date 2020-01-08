A message that has been circulated over the last few days on chat groups and social media highlighting that "international tensions are high and prompting people to take action in light of the current situation between the United States and Iran is not an official release from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC).

As previously stated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin, there is no specific, credible threat to the United States at this time, according to a release from GHS/OCD.

Today's press release comes as international media are reporting that rockets have been fired at Iraq’s al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said there was no immediate information on any damage or casualties from the attack as tensions mount with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Reuters reported.

To view the full bulletin and to learn more about how the community can help or prepare for any threat, visit https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/20_0104_ntas_bulletin.pdf.

The community is advised not to share unverified messages further to avoid confusion.

GHS/OCD continues to remind residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity, threatening social media posts or messages relating to current events, to local authorities and the MRFC online at https://mlrin.org/.