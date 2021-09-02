GHS/OCD: Low-levels emissions from Pagan volcano; no impact to Guam at this time

The alert level for Pagan volcano in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has been elevated to orange watch after a day of increased activity.

The U.S. Geological Services on Thursday morning upgraded the aviation color code/volcano alert level for Pagan volcano to orange/watch, following the observation of low-level emissions from the volcano for most of Wednesday, the CNMI governor's office said.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is working with the National Weather Service Tiyan, Guam Office and they are monitoring the situation.

"National Weather Service advised GHS/OCD there are no affects to Guam at this time. GHS/OCD continue to communicate with NWS for any changes and will update as needed," according to GHS/OCD spokesperson Jenna Blas.

Under the USGS alert-level system for volcanic activity, orange/watch means the volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption, with timeframe uncertain, or that an eruption is underway with no or minor volcanic-ash emissions but poses limited hazards.

As a precautionary measure, the CNMI governor, through the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, advised mariners and the general public to avoid venturing into the immediate area around Pagan for their safety.

After a brief pause in the emissions, a continuous low-level gas and ash plume extending 350 nautical miles from Pagan Volcano was observed in satellite images from Thursday morning, indicating that activity is continuing, the CNMI government said.

"We continue to coordinate with our federal partners through our team at HSEM about the evolving situation in Pagan," CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres said in a statement. "We ask our residents and boaters to steer clear from the immediate area around Pagan. The safety and protection of our residents are a paramount priority, and we will continue to work closely with USGS on next steps forward."

Mount Pagan is not monitored with ground-based geophysical instrumentation, according to the CNMI government.

According to the CNMI governor's office, the USGS has indicated that it will continue to evaluate satellite imagery, distal geophysical data, and mariner reports when available, "but because the volcano is not monitored with ground-based instruments, we cannot provide advanced warning of activity."

The CNMI governor's office said this is an evolving situation, and it will continue to provide updates moving forward.

In late July, Torres ordered an evacuation of residents on Pagan as a precautionary measure, as experts observed increased volcanic activity.

Pagan has been largely uninhabited ever since most of the residents were evacuated to Saipan, due to the volcanic eruptions in 1981.