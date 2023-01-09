GHS to strengthen planning of 'whole community' via training

When it comes to business, whether it's private or government, all involved have to be prepared for the unexpected - and that’s where "continuity planning" comes into play, according to Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense, which is gearing up for "train-the-trainer" opportunities.

GHS/OCD will host three training events for eligible participants at no cost, designed for continuity planners throughout the “whole community,” officials said Wednesday in a press release.

"Continuity planning relates to the critical information an organization needs to continue operating, sometimes during an unplanned event,” Jenna Blas, GHS/OCD public information officer, told The Guam Daily Post.

Continuity planning is a proactive business process that helps to understand potential threats, vulnerabilities and weaknesses to continue operations during an unplanned event or times of crisis such as natural disasters, Blas said.

"This can range from agency planners or program managers, including those that develop, maintain or implement their organization's continuity and disaster recovery strategies and solutions,” she said.

The train-the-trainer modeled course aims to bolster quick reaction, she said, in order to carry on operations efficiently and avoid interruption within organizations in the local community.

"The course will provide students with the ability to build a draft continuity plan and understand the key roles necessary for developing critical mitigation strategies and key elements of continuity capability,” Blas said.

The training opportunities have been scheduled through the beginning of next month:

Tuesday, Jan. 31-Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Continuity Planning (L-1301).

Thursday, Feb. 2-Friday, Feb. 3, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Continuity of Operations Management (L-1302).

Tuesday, Feb. 7-Friday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m,-4 p.m.: Instructional Presentation and Evaluation Skills (L-0141).

The training is geared toward all levels of government and whole community partners so they can take the knowledge back to their organizations for application to improve continuity plans, according to GHS/OCD.

"The target audience for the course include those who have responsibility to deliver instructional presentations and webinars, facilitate discussions and conduct briefings,” the agency said in the release.

The registration process to participate is ongoing.

"While there is not a prerequisite listed for the L-0141 course, applicants will need a FEMA student identification number to register. A confirmation from the head of the agency is also required as part of the application process,” Blas said.