The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is working to address a backlog of calls and cases, a result of shutting down for a total of four months plus eight months of staggered schedules in 2020, implemented to comply with the governor's executive orders on occupancy limitations.

"There's a lot of work that goes into housing," said GHURA Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli, who oversees housing programs at the agency. "Can you imagine four months of total shutdown. There's people you're supposed to handle, let's say during March, April and May last year. They would have had to be the priority as soon as we came back to work in May. ... So people following them would have to be the ones (employees) would have to try to catch up with."

The agency housed 239 families through the Section 8 program. GHURA is authorized 2,581 vouchers per year from a combination of programs, with the average voucher turnaround per year being 10% to 12%. GHURA draws from a wait list as vouchers become available.

There is a law specific to Guam that prioritizes U.S. citizens, so after housing all U.S. citizens on a waiting list, GHURA starts back up on the list and pulls from the remaining names. The vetting process is also lengthy due to required background checks, immigration clearances and income and family composition verifications.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that files remain in office and employees cannot remotely access the system that connects to HUD, according to Napoli.

The first shutdown took place between March and May 2020. Napoli said GHURA received multiple complaints.

Adelup would also call to say that people can't get a hold of GHURA staff. Napoli learned that people were calling the main number and not direct lines for housing specialists, leading to missed contacts or people being unable to leave messages because the recording system was full.

Still, Napoli encouraged clients to look at the GHURA website and contact housing specialists directly, and not the main line.

If they are still unable to contact the specialists, clients are asked to contact public housing site managers, the Section 8 administrator, or the specialists' supervisors, which are all on GHURA's contact page.

Napoli also provided her own contact number: 472-1442.

"Initially it was really bad. The director and I never stopped working, we continued to come every day to man the office even when our staff wasn't here, even during the shutdown, because we knew we needed to field calls," Napoli said.

Sometimes people were panicking about being seen and they had to be reassured not to worry. Specialists have their own priorities depending on which deadlines are coming up first, but Napoli said she's asked them to call back to at least reassure their clients, even if that client isn't yet near a deadline.

GHURA also had to let clients know HUD issued several timeline waivers to accommodate COVID-19 delays.

Complaints have since tapered off and weren't as prevalent after the second shutdown in late 2020, Napoli added.

The GHURA main office in Sinajana remains closed to walk-ins, although it is open. The Section 8 division is meeting with clients by appointment only. Because of current occupancy limits, staff also arrive in two shifts, morning and afternoon, according to Napoli. This means that clients may have to call in the morning or afternoon depending on their housing specialists.